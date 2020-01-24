Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,398 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546,322 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $208.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

