Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 4,879 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1223 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.