Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 665 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,219,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $243.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.55 and a 12 month high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

