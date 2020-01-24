Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 12,748 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 43.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,593 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

