Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 194,034 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $219.76 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The company has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

