Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $216.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

