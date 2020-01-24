iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Decreased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,939,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,297,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,674,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 269,048 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

