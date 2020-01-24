iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $41.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

