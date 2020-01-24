Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $177.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $133.76 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

