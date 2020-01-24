Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 152 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 147.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,920,000 after buying an additional 781,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 121.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after buying an additional 414,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,977,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,944,000 after buying an additional 324,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 127.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 445,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 249,354 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 52,351.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 222,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NYSE EVRG opened at $70.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

