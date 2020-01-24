Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,613 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.