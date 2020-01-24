Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 199 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after buying an additional 490,818 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

