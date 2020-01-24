Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $53,354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 812.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 869,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $29,537,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

