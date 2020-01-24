Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 528 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

