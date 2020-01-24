Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $349.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.73. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

