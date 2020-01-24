Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 841 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

