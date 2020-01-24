Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

