Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 107,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

