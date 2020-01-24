Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

