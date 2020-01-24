Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nomura upped their price target on American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

NYSE:AXP opened at $131.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 1 year low of $99.38 and a 1 year high of $132.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.