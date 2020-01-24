Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $606,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 505.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,250,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 253.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 48,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

