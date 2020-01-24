Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $156.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $157.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

