Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,315,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $171.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.49 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

