TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.
TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.85.
Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $75.62 and a 52-week high of $100.78.
In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.