TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $75.62 and a 52-week high of $100.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

