Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.39.
TWTR opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.
In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $52,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $5,118,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $6,231,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
