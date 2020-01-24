Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.39.

TWTR opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $52,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $5,118,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $6,231,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

