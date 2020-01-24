Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

