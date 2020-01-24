Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Stock Price Down 44.3%

Shares of Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) dropped 44.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 2,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women.

