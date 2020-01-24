MB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MBCQ) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:MBCQ) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.82, approximately 25,680 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 5,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

MB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBCQ)

MB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison Bank of Maryland that provides various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposits, including checking, NOW, money market, and statement savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including residential mortgage, non-residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

