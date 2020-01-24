Analysts Expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce sales of $61.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $62.30 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $53.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year sales of $249.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $249.60 million, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $254.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPB shares. Stephens started coverage on Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

OPB opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Opus Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Opus Bank by 41.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Opus Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Opus Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

