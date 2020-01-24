VF (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Pivotal Research

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush downgraded VF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.83.

NYSE:VFC opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in VF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in VF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in VF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,590,000 after purchasing an additional 284,153 shares during the period.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

