Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $103.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $88,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $455,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

