Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tronox by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 6.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 264,094 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

