Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Visteon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,535,000 after buying an additional 672,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after buying an additional 635,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 20,099.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,972,000 after buying an additional 543,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 261.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 523,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth $21,649,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

