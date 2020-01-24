Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF)’s stock price fell 18.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Parnell Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal ? U.S., Production Animal ? Rest of World, and Contract Manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.