Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.30, 18,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 9,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $142.56 million and a P/E ratio of 26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.05.

In other Cervus Equipment news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,072.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at C$175,639.80.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

