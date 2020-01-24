Morgan Stanley Boosts Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $56.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 131.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.