Ecsc Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Down 3.6%

Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.74), 6,513 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.81).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.58. The company has a market cap of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Ecsc Group Company Profile (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

