Buckingham Research Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $140.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $158.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.64.

NYSE TRV opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $122.58 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.19. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,054,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,231,000 after purchasing an additional 364,916 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,312,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $22,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

