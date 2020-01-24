Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

TNC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tennant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Tennant stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tennant has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tennant news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $336,015.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $987,755.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,921,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tennant by 6,554.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tennant by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

