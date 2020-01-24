Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report sales of $174.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.50 million and the highest is $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $197.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $703.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.02 million to $710.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $705.85 million, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $708.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 193,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETH opened at $18.02 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $477.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.