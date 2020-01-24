Biotest (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 0.3%

Biotest AG (ETR:BIO) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.10 ($22.21) and last traded at €19.15 ($22.27), approximately 72 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.20 ($22.33).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.73 million and a PE ratio of -61.01.

About Biotest (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

