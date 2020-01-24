Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

