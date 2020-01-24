Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 102.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.