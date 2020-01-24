AstraZeneca Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,270 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,004% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

