Comerica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,526 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,641% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,923,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 32.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 80,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 76,958 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 170.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

