Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,968 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,302% compared to the typical volume of 415 call options.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 148,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

