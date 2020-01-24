Traders Purchase Large Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 14,560 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,247% compared to the typical volume of 1,081 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,758,000 after buying an additional 87,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 739,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after buying an additional 323,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 3.29%. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

