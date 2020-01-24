BRF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,402 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,945% compared to the typical daily volume of 362 put options.

BRFS opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. BRF has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

