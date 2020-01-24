Investors Buy Large Volume of YPF Put Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 47,057 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,764% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,525 put options.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. YPF has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Get YPF alerts:

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YPF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Santander downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.