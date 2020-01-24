Kala Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,065 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,646% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.23 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

